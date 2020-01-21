NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Ben Simmons

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most. If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place. Pervert.

Ben Simmons – Philadelphia (vs Brooklyn)

34 points, 12-14 FG, 10-14 FT, 12 rebounds, 12 assists, 5 steals, 2 blocks

It takes a big night to top the 61-point one Damian Lillard had last night, but Simmons did just that.

