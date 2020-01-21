Prop Bets for Zion's Debut and the New Title Favorite

Got this press release today:

The long-awaited regular season debut for Zion Williamson is finally here.

The Pelicans will take on San Antonio at home Wednesday night on ESPN, and SportsBetting.ag has created some cool prop bets based around Zion’s performance.

The oddsmakers expect the first field goal of his career to be a dunk, and they’ve set the over/under for his dunk total at 1.5.

Zion's projected point and rebound totals are low as Alvin Gentry said that his rookie will come off the bench and play limited minutes.

Will Zion Williamson’s first FG be a dunk?

Yes -150

No +110

Total dunks by Zion Williamson

Over 1.5

Under 1.5

Total points by Zion Williamson

Over 9.5

Under 9.5

Total rebounds by Zion Williamson

Over 5.5

Under 5.5

Total minutes played by Zion Williamson

Over 15.5

Under 15.5

The latest NBA Finals odds have the Bucks with the lowest odds (3/1) to win the championship. Milwaukee has been a co-favorite with the Lakers previously this season, but never the sole favorite.

