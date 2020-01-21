The HOVG Podcast: Jay Jaffe

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Jay Jaffe.
The Cooperstown Casebook author returns to talk to the boys about the 2020 Hall of Fame class, breaks down whether or not Derek Jeter goes in unanimously (and if Larry Walker goes in at all), looks ahead to future classes, talks about Curt Schilling’s chances moving forward and introduces the world to the term “flip rate”.
SHOW NOTES:
Jay Jaffe’s 2020 Hall of Fame Virtual Ballot
MLB’s Current Sign-Stealing Saga Carries Echos of the Game’s PED Problems
