Touchdowns and Tangents: Combine Training and All-Star games

Kenny and Pete prepare for the upcoming Collegiate All-Star games with featured guest Josh Mitchell.

https://www.spreaker.com/episode/21771568

The Nebraska alum, CEO of Gutcheck and Pete’s former Hs teammate shares advice on prepping for the next level. Mitchell also shares what he learned from football and coming from a lineage of athletes.

After that, Kenny and Pete preview the upcoming NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and Senior Bowl. They also preview the AFC and NFC Championship round playoffs with a brand new game.

