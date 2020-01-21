Videos of former NBA star Delonte West getting beaten up, arrested by police surface

It’s been nearly a decade since former shooting guard Delonte West last played in the NBA, but he’s had quite the fall from grace since that time, and it’s sad to watch.
West has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder in the past, and he’s been seen roaming the streets around the Washington D.C. area — homeless.
We haven’t heard all that much from him, though — until recently, that is, and he’s clearly emotionally and mentally disturbed. West was seen getting beaten up in the middle of a local highway in DC, with his head getting stomped at the end of it.
And then, soon after, West was seen sitting on a curb handcuffed, cursing at police officers. “I don’t give a f—” is what he continuously yelled, over and over.
Let’s get D West some help. Please.
