Dalvin Cook vows to give Vikings 'my all' in final year of contract

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook had his breakout season in 2019, as at one point, he was actually leading the league in rushing.

Cook racked up 1,135 yards and 13 touchdowns in just 14 games, showing just how effective he can be when healthy. He thrived in former offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski’s offense, helping set up quarterback Kirk Cousins with some easy throws on play-action, which the team benefited from greatly.

He’s the straw the stirs the drink for the Vikings offense, and will continue to be going forward. It’s hard to see him slowing down in 2020, either, as he’ll be entering the final year of his rookie contract.

But Cook and Vikings may get a deal done before he even plays a game next season, and the star running back appears to want to remain with the team.

“I love the organization. They took a chance on me in bringing me in,” Cook said, via Nick Shook of NFL.com. “If a person believes in me, I’ll give them my all. I try to do everything, give them my all and I’m just happy that I’m at the Vikings. It’s a great organization. I think everything we’ve got going on is for the future.”

He also put his 2019 campaign in perspective.

“It was a good season,” Cook said of the 2019 campaign. “Obviously it wasn’t the ending that we wanted but I think it’s a lot we could get accomplished and that playoff game (Minnesota’s wild-card win over New Orleans) is a game we can remember and piggy-back off of it.”

Cook’s saying all the right things, and we expect his contract to be done before September rolls around.