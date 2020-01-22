How Sports can improve your blood circulation

According to some data, about one third of the world’s population has some degree of vascular disease. Of these, the number of cases is higher among women. For every three who have problems, there is only one man with this disease. One of the most obvious problems with poor circulation is varicose veins. The most common varicose veins are those that widen and stop straight, become bent and jump on the skin. Apart from aesthetic damage, they can cause pain, discomfort and swelling.

The function of physical exercise

Basically, the practice of physical exercise increases the flow of blood circulation to carry oxygen to muscle cells and tissues. Once the blood arrives, it needs to go back to the heart to pump again. When there is an obstacle in the circulation pathway, the body creates an alternative pathway to try to maintain this flow, so new arteries and veins emerge. Even worse, blood circulation that is not smooth in men can encourage erectile disorders to the surface, which in some cases can only be overcome by the use of special drugs such as Bluechew. Get more details here if you want more info about the drug.

Constant and monitored activity helps in the treatment and prevents the appearance of varicose veins.

However, all types of physical exercise have benefits, and contrary to what people think, muscle endurance training prefers treatment by forcing blood to pass through blood vessels for short periods followed by periods of relaxation. That is what happens in bodybuilding, but it must be done in specialized centers.

Foods that increase blood circulation

Another great method for ensuring good blood circulation is the right diet, with healthy food. Check some and avoid cellulite, varicose veins, high cholesterol, fatigue, leg pain and more.

First, a few tips!

From now on avoid consuming too much saturated fat and trans fat, after all they will be stored in plaque in your arteries and veins, making it difficult for blood to pass. If this condition worsens, it can even result in death.

Test to see if everything is right with your circulation, especially if there are already cases of this type in your family, which can affect. Avoiding an inactive lifestyle also helps blood circulation. Therefore, “adopt” a sport or activity as a hobby and commit to doing it at least twice a week.

And of course, drink water! It seems like a trivial thing, but drinking a few glasses of water a day is very important for the functioning of your body, not just your circulation.

Fruits: Oranges, guava, strawberries, blackberries, lemons, bananas, and pineapple. These are the main fruits that somehow help your blood vessels, strengthen them, especially.

Fish: saltwater fish can increase blood circulation, because it is rich in omega 3, it is very important for the organism.

Vegetables and beans: all vegetables and beans are recommended, so choose the one that suits you best.

Soy: This is highly recommended, after all it is a good alternative for those who cannot eat certain types of food.

Grains and cereals: Must be eaten, bet on grains.

Finally, regular physical activity combined with healthy food will improve blood circulation, thereby improving health.