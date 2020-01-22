Jaguars hire Jay Gruden as offensive coordinator

Jay Gruden didn’t have to wait very long to get his next coaching gig in the NFL.

After getting relieved of his duties as head coach of the Redskins in October, Gruden is set to join Doug Marrone’s staff in Jacksonville as the new offensive coordinator.

While Gruden didn’t pan out as a head coach in Washington, his experience apparently won over the Jaguars.

“We went through a process and brought in people who have a ton of experience,” Marrone said, via the team’s website. “All of the candidates are proven that they have done it at this level and done it at a high level.

“We were trying to find someone who’s best for this staff, who’s best for what you want to run, then you’re looking for what person’s best for your players – who’s going to relate to the players, who’s going to be able to communicate with them.