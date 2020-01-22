Kyle Shanahan remarkably predicts pass interference on Packers before it even happens (Video)

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan looked like Nostradamus during the NFC title game against the Packers on Sunday.
New video has surfaced, showing Shanahan having a conversation with a referee on the sideline. In it, he’s heard telling the official what route tight end George Kittle was running, and how a Packers defensive back would interfere with him on the route.
Not only that, he actually predicted exactly where Kittle would be interfered with — before the ball was even snapped. Sure enough, Kittle was grabbed, and defensive pass interference was called.
Serious Jedi Mind Tricks by Shanny there. Wow.
Comments