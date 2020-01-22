Rapid Recap: Celtics lure young Grizzlies into arena-sized bear trap for blowout win

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.

No time for the Boston Celtics to bask in the glory of their MLK Day evisceration of the Los Angeles Lakers: The fiery Memphis Grizzlies were in town to knock Boston off of their cloud, just like they’d done to quite a few high-echelon teams this season…BZZZT WRONGO.

After about a quarter and a half of well-matched basketball, the Celtics said, “To hell with this actually,” and blew the game open. More specifically Jayson Tatum (23-7-4-2-1) and Daniel Theis (14-4-2-2-3) blew it open, but the squad had four other double-figure scorers: Enes Kanter (13), Gordon Hayward (12), Marcus Smart (12) and Brad Wanamaker (10), pouring on the punishment with crisp motion offense and stranglehold defense.

Kemba Walker barely scored (8-3-4-2-2) and it didn’t matter to the 119-95 final score, which REALLY doesn’t reflect the timbre of this blowout, given that Boston’s lead got up to 38. Let’s break it down:

Theis hits a 3 and a layup. Solid answer to Valanciunis trying to bully him. — Mike Dynon ☘️🏀 (@MikeDynon) January 23, 2020

Theis on pace for 96 points, pretty decent — wlohaty (@wlohaty) January 23, 2020

Whole lotta offensively-minded Theis to start the game. Also, ALWAYS NICE 2 SEE OLD FRIENDZ:

On the way back up the court Jae Crowder stopped by the #Celtics bench to give Brad Stevens a high-five. — Abby Chin (@tvabby) January 23, 2020

Corner 3-pointer from Jae Crowder just before he gave a fan in the front row a high-five… Just old times #Celtics #Grizzlies — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) January 23, 2020

With the league’s best offense for January (123.1 points per game), the young Grizz were certainly gonna punch back:

Four straight threes from the Grizzlies and they've grabbed a 15-9 lead. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) January 23, 2020

Celtics have opened the game 4-of-17 from the field, 1-of-9 from 3-point range. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) January 23, 2020

For me, it was most notable that Boston, despite missing shots, was generally making smart plays on offense and keeping the ball in motion—basic but essential things missing from their recent losses and all over their win against the Lakers.

Hayward with the beautiful feed to Kanter 🎯 pic.twitter.com/s8CXkKczOa — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 23, 2020

Certainly what you prefer to see.

End of 1: Boston 25, Memphis 27 pic.twitter.com/g3xXTSWlhr — Celtics Stats (@celtics_stats) January 23, 2020

Compared to numerous recent Celtics first quarters, I’ll take it. They had trouble with the floor-stretching Jaren Jackson Jr. but kept Ja Morant—easily the team’s primary threat, rookie or not—scoreless. Sadly, Kemba Walker was also scoreless.

Hayward and Wanamaker are the best transition players in Celtics history. Sorry Hondo. — Ryan Bernardoni (@dangercart) January 23, 2020

Jayson Tatum has now scored in double figures in a career-best 23 consecutive games — Celtics Stats (@celtics_stats) January 4, 2020

Boston and Memphis exchanged close leads and runs through the second quarter, with Tatum (unsurprisingly) and Theis (more surprisingly) remaining their primary offensive forces due to Kemba’s cold spell and Brown’s absence.

Working theory: Jayson Tatum’s headband somehow unlocked his floater. (also: entire bench now mimics a one-handed floater in celebration when he gets it to fall). — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) January 23, 2020

Theis for three before the clock expires

𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐝 (📲 @MetroByTMobile ) pic.twitter.com/xqYa26L2DY — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 23, 2020

Marcus Smart also did SMARF things:

OKAY THEN MARCUS pic.twitter.com/JoK6Jflqsv — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 23, 2020

Through a combination of paint-clogging defensive intensity, Tatum’s dominance and several common young-team mistakes on the Grizzlies’ part, the Celtics reclaimed the lead more sustainably, in a 23-2 run to close out Q2.

For a solid five minutes there the Cs were just destroying Memphis on like every play — LIFELONG PELICANS FAN MAN 69☭ (@Riffs_Man) January 23, 2020

Ahead comfortably 58-44 at the halfway point.

I fuck with the vision pic.twitter.com/ecmBaeYzqT — bryan (@el_dude_) January 23, 2020

Pardon the swear; that’s just good Weird Celtics Twittering right there. Likewise this:

Back in the actual game, Boston really started running away with things right from the third-quarter tip:

34-9 is the Boston run over the last 10:23. With Hayward, Smart and Walker a combined 4-19, they lead 69-51 anyway. Celtics 17-0 this year when leading by 16+. — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) January 23, 2020

Make that 76-51, Boston. In less than 12 minutes, the Celtics have outscored the Grizzlies 41-9.#Analytics — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) January 23, 2020

To the RACK 💥 pic.twitter.com/nEvByIekAX — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 23, 2020

The run extended to 43-9 before steal of the 2019 draft Brandon Clarke snapped it with a triple. But we’re definitely in “early preparation for Gino Time” mode here.

And yet…Cs fans can’t even have a nice blowout without worrying about an injury to the team’s second-best player.

Please let Tatum be OK

Please let Tatum be OK pic.twitter.com/7dz13JKKH6 — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) January 23, 2020

FUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU. Officially listed as a “right groin strain.” Tatum was originally listed as not returning to the game, which was definitely the right choice in a blowout, even if it’s something that wasn’t that bad and could, in more dire circumstances, be walked off/played through.

Jayson Tatum back on the bench with a wrap over the groin strain. — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) January 23, 2020

That in/of itself was probably a “fan reassurance” move.

Finally some Carson baby — Tribune of the Plebs (@Handsome_Jake_) January 23, 2020

With a 36-point lead (99-63 to start Q4), Brad Stevens emptied the bench and let the chips fall where they may. And by emptied I mean emptied; we got Vincent Poirier minutes up in here. Plus wholesomeness!

Grant tried to say it was his fault for a bad lob and Javonte told him it wasn’t. Very wholesome behavior. — Ryan Bernardoni (@dangercart) January 23, 2020

Aaaaaand more damn injuries.

Now Kanter has a bit of a limp as he heads to the locker room with a member of the team's medical staff. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) January 23, 2020

Well, I guess it’s good Vinnie Sexpants is healthy if we’re gonna be down a center for a minute again. Whatever. Great win.

