Stewardship Accomplised (It's Luis Rojas)

The Mets have reportedly chosen a figurehead to execute Brodie Von Monorail’s managerial strategy.

BREAKING: The Mets are finalizing a multi-year deal to make Luis Rojas their next manager. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) January 22, 2020

Players love him (like they’re going to come out and say they hate him):

A few Mets are on record saying Luis Rojas would be a fantastic manager https://t.co/900JrqNGKV pic.twitter.com/PO0TtNc9Qv — SNY (@SNYtv) January 22, 2020

LeBroninson Cano had some influence, I’m sure.

Luis Rojas most recently managed the Dominican Republic in the Premier12 Olympic qualifier tournament last fall. One of his coaches was José Canó, who you may know as Robinson's dad. — Nathalie Alonso (@NathalieMLB) January 22, 2020

He has bloodlines:

Source: The #Mets are expected to name 38-year-old Coach Luis Rojas the next manager. Rojas is the son of Felipe Alou and brother of Moises Alou In 2015 and 2016 he lead the Leones Del Escogido to Winter Ball Championships. — Yehuda Schwartz (@yaschwa30) January 20, 2020

And he kinda looks like Ruben Tejada after putting him through the aging app.

The Mets now have a cost controlled manager, which is important because they’re paying Mickey Callaway for a season, and are out $200K for Carlos Beltran’s charity in lieu of a paycheck, so no Vitamin Waters in the refrigerator this season. In fact, no refrigerator. You get bodega juice cups in a cooler and you’ll like it.

I wish Rojas the best. He might succeed, he might not. Always remember: Next time you want to complain about his handling of the bullpen, remember who is really managing from the couch. BVM got what he wanted: a figurehead to take all of the slings and arrows meant for him. It had better work.

(And yeah, that’s Tebow with Rojas in the header. Page clicks. Deal with it.)