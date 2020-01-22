Stewardship Accomplised (It's Luis Rojas)

The Mets have reportedly chosen a figurehead to execute Brodie Von Monorail’s managerial strategy.
Players love him (like they’re going to come out and say they hate him):
LeBroninson Cano had some influence, I’m sure.
He has bloodlines:
And he kinda looks like Ruben Tejada after putting him through the aging app.
The Mets now have a cost controlled manager, which is important because they’re paying Mickey Callaway for a season, and are out $200K for Carlos Beltran’s charity in lieu of a paycheck, so no Vitamin Waters in the refrigerator this season. In fact, no refrigerator. You get bodega juice cups in a cooler and you’ll like it.
I wish Rojas the best. He might succeed, he might not. Always remember: Next time you want to complain about his handling of the bullpen, remember who is really managing from the couch. BVM got what he wanted: a figurehead to take all of the slings and arrows meant for him. It had better work.
(And yeah, that’s Tebow with Rojas in the header. Page clicks. Deal with it.)
