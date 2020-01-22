Video of Derek Jeter getting HOF induction news surrounded by family will melt your heart

Yankees legendary shortstop Derek Jeter was a shoo-in for the Hall of Fame, and sure enough, he was inducted into the prestigious club on Tuesday.

Jeter came just one vote short of being unanimously voted in, appearing on 396 of 397 ballots, and it’s fair to wonder exactly who didn’t go for him, in what looked to be a petty move.

Regardless, Jeter is now in, and the 3,465 hits, 1,311 RBIs, 260 homers and 358 bases he stole during the course of his career is nothing to sneeze at.

The moment he shared with his family while receiving the news was unbelievably heartwarming, too, and you can check it out below.

A phone call 25 years in the making. pic.twitter.com/hy5cfeuCAr — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) January 22, 2020

Awesome.