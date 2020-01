Wednesday's Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Boxing

Inside PBC Boxing — FS1, midnight

College Basketball

Men’s

Georgetown at Xavier — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Louisville — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 7 p.m.

Penn State at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Dayton — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Duquense at URI — Cox (Yur NE)/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Manhattan at Marist — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Stony Brook — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Drake at Evansville — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

George Washington at Fordham — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

La Salle at Richmond — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Maryland-Baltimore County at Hartford — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Samford at Furman — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

The Citadel at Tennessee-Chattanooga — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

UMass at George Mason — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

UMass-Lowell at Albany — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Maine — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Virginia Military Institute at Wofford — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Western Carolina at Mercer — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Navy at Boston University — NESN, 7 p.m.

Arkansas at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Saint Louis at Davidson — Stadium/Fox Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Western Kentucky at Marshall — Stadium on Facebook, 7 p.m.

Troy at Arkansas-Little Rock — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

East Carolina at SMU — ESPN3, 8 p.m.

North Dakota State at South Dakota State — ESPN3, 8 p.m.

Illinois State at Bradley — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Indiana State at Loyola (Chicago) — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Sam Houston State — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Providence at Seton Hall — FS, 8:30 p.m.

Boston College at Pittsburgh — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 9 p.m.

Rutgers at Iowa — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Creighton at DePaul — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Memphis at Tulsa — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Fresno State at Colorado State — ESPN3, 9 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Alabama at Vanderbilt — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Cal-Irvine at Long Beach State — ESPN3, 9 p.m.

UNLV at Nevada — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

BYU Basketball With Mark Pope — BYUtv, 1 p.m.

Inside the Big East — FS1, 6 p.m.

B1G Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball: A-10 Tipoff — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Extra — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

B1G Basketball Postgame 2019-2020 — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Women’s

Kansas at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

College Football

Senior Bowl, Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, AL

Practice: Day 2 — ESPNU, 1:30 p.m.

Practice: Day 2 — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Practice: Day 2 Recap — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 24

Leicester City vs. West Ham United — NBC Sports Gold, 2:30 p.m.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Norwich City — NBC Sports Gold, 2:30 p.m.

Manchester United vs. Burnley — NBCSN/Universo, 3:10 p.m.

Soccer Box: Wayne Rooney — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Goal Rush — NBC Sports Gold, 2:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 3 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 5:15 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 5:15 p.m.

The Men in Blazers Show — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

Figure Skating

ISU European Figure Skating Championships, Steiermarkhalle, Graz, Austria

Men’s Short Program — NBCSN, 11:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Golf

Korn Ferry Tour

Bahamas Classic, Royal Blue Golf Club, Nassau, Bahamas

Final Round — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

European Tour

Dubai Desert Classic, Emirates Golf Club (Majlis Course), Dubai, United Arab Emirates

1st Round — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

Feherty Live: Farmers Insurance Open — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Hockey

ECHL All-Star Game, INTRUST Bank Arena, Wichita, KS

3-on-3 Games — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

NBA

Oklahoma City at Orlando — Fox Sports Oklahoma/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto — ESPN/NBC Sports Philadelphia/TSN1/TSN4/RDS2, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Detroit — NBC Sports California/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Atlanta — Fox Sports Prime Ticket/Fox Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers art New York — Sportsnet One/Spectrum SportsNet/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Boston — Fox Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Miami — NBC Sports Washington/Fox Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Houston — Altitude/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago — Fox Sports North/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Phoenix — Fox Sports Indiana/Fox Sports Arizona, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at New Orleans — ESPN/Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.

Utah at Golden State — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Warmup — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

#Handles on NBA TV — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey

Winnipeg at Columbus — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/Fox Sports Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet 360/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10:30 p.m.

Olympics

2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games, Lausanne, Switzerland

Day 13 Highlights — Olympic Channel, 5 p.m.

Closing Ceremony — Olympic Channel, 10 p.m. (same night coverage)

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 6:59 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/B/R Live, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

High Noon — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 12:05 a.m. (Thursday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

Australian Open, Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — ESPN, 3 a.m.

Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Australian Open — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.