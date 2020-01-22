WWE NXT Results (01/22): North American Title Match, Rhodes Classic Semi-Finals, More

This edition of NXT starts with a highlight package from previous episodes focusing on what has led to tonight’s main event between Keith Lee and Roderick Strong as well as Bianca Belair winning last week’s No. 1 contender’s battle royale.

Undisputed Era comes out for the night’s opening match. Adam Cole comes over to the broadcast position and says they known that The Imperium is there tonight and basically dares them to come out and face them.

Dusty Rhodes Classic Semi-Finals: The Grizzled Young Veterans defeat Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish by pinfall.

In what has to be seen as an upset, The Grizzled Young Veterans used an assist from The Imperium who came out and posed in the arena balcony, causing the distraction that led to the win.

Shotzi Blackheart cuts a promo and says that if people were surprised when she eliminated Shayna Baszler in the battle royale last week, just wait until tonight when she beats her one-on-one.

Toni Storm vs. Io Shirai ends in a no contest.

Belair interfered in the match, attacking both women. That led to Rhea Ripley coming out and she and Belair brawled before Shirai got back up and took Belair out before hitting an Asai moonsault to the outside on both women. Storm then got up and took out Shirai with a suicide dive on the floor before getting back in the ring and picking up the NXT Women’s title that she will challenge Ripley for at World’s Collide this Saturday.

A vignette is shown for Ilja Dragunov, who sends a warning to Finn Balor, who he will face at World’s Collide.

Finn Balor defeats Joaquin Wilde via pinfall.

This was pretty much a squash match. Balor won it following the “1916”.

Cathy Kelley interviews Shayna Baszler who scoffs at the notion that Shotzi Blackheart may have any chance to beat her tonight. Shayna then sends a message to Ripley, letting her know she plans to come back after the title and win it for a third time.

A vignette is shown for DIY who will reunite as a tag team on Saturday to battle Moustache Mountain.

Shayna Baszler defeats Shotzi Blackheart by submission.

This was a nice showing for Blackheart, but she fell victim to the kirifuda clutch. Baszler kept the hold on for an extended period of time, eventually choking Blackheart unconscious.

A video package builds up the rivalry between former best friends Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai. It is then announced that they will square off against each other on next week’s episode of NXT.

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semi-Finals: Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne defeat Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel by pinfall.

This was probably the match of the night. Riddle and Dunne, the “Broserweights” were able to get the win after a nice combination in which Riddle tossed Aichner from his shoulders and Dunne caught him with a jump kick to the back of the head on the way down.

Following the match, the Grizzled Young Veterans come out and cut a promo on Riddle and Dunne, who they will face in the tournament final. They suggest that Dunne has been selfish and stunted their careers but they will be taking the Dusty cup to Liverpool. Riddle isn’t fazed by the comments and he and Dunne make it clear they plan to take the cup.

NXT North American Title Match: Keith Lee defeats (c) Roderick Strong by pinfall.

The crowd was very much behind Lee, who had to fight off all four members of the Undisputed Era to get the win. He was able to catch a running Strong and turn him over with his fireman’s carry jackhammer to get the win.

After the match, The Imperium comes out again for a faceoff with Undisputed Era and the two groups brawl.

The show ends with Lee holding up his newly won title at the top of the stage.