Zion Williamson draws massive ovation, MVP chants from Pelicans fans (Video)

NBA rookie sensation Zion Williamson finally made his triumphant regular-season debut on Wednesday night, and it was quite the affair.

Williamson was showered with praise by Pelicans fans before the game against the Spurs even tipped off. Check out this ovation during pregame introductions.

Zion gets a thunderous ovation from Pelicans fans (via @BenGolliver) pic.twitter.com/Qgotv03iOx — The Sports Daily (@SportsDailyBlog) January 23, 2020

Williamson was fairly quiet in the first three quarters of the game, scoring just five points.

And then he went off.

Zion scored 17 (!) consecutive points in just under three minutes of game time in the fourth quarter, going 4-for-4 on three-pointers during that stretch. Fans even broke out MVP chants at one point.

Zion drawing MVP chants from #Pelicans fans after scoring 17 consecutive points, in roughly two minutes. Drew Brees is 41, and the New Orleans sports scene needs a new *face* to rally behind. They'll soon have one. pic.twitter.com/lGicpOaGbX — The Sports Daily (@SportsDailyBlog) January 23, 2020

MVP chants in his first-ever NBA game — not too shabby for the rook.