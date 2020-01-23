Victor Salerno to Join Industry Greats in Sports Betting Hall of Fame

The career achievements of USBookmaking’s President Victor Salerno are to be celebrated when he is inducted into the Sports Betting Hall of Fame this April.

Salerno is one of five members of the Class of 2020 set to join the Hall of Fame at a ceremony during the second edition of SBC’s market-leading Betting on Sports America trade show, which takes place in New Jersey on April 28-30.

A 40-year industry veteran, Salerno played a major role in the development of Nevada sports betting through the highly-influential company he co-founded, American Wagering Inc, which became the first U.S. bookmaking business to be publicly listed.

During his time as Chairman and CEO of AWI, it operated more than 90 sportsbooks across Nevada, pioneered the use of computerized bookmaking systems and was an early adopter of mobile betting apps. When the business was bought by UK betting giant William Hill in 2012, Salerno was appointed Chairman of the Board of William Hill US.

He subsequently launched USBookmaking in 2016 and has since built it into the leading sports betting company serving native American casinos.

Victor Salerno said: “I am grateful to be honored by the Sports Betting Community and have this opportunity to receive an award in the presence of my peers. Being inducted is a true highlight of my life.

“I look forward to my continued participation in SBC events and symposiums to contribute to the advancement of sports betting in America.”

Sue Schneider, VP, Growth & Strategy, Americas for SBC, said: “There are few people in the sports betting industry who have as much experience as Vic. He’s been a champion for the industry for 40 years and is one of the most respected individuals we have.

“The foresight he had in creating CBS and other services that are still the backbone of the industry today is a testament to his business acumen.”

Joining Salerno in the Class of 2020 are Raymond Lesniak (Former Senator New Jersey), Jay Rood (COO, Bet.Works), Roxy Roxborough (legendary Las Vegas oddsmaker) and Sara Slane (Former American Gaming Association Sr. VP).

Previous inductees include former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, Station Casinos VP Race and Sports Book Operations Art Manteris, Monmouth Park Chairman Dennis Drazin, bet365 Founder & CEO Denise Coates, Pinnacle CEO Paris Smith, Sportingbet Founder Mark Blandford, Sportradar Founder Carsten Koerl, Betfred Founder Fred Done, BetConstruct Founder Vigen Badalyan and Bookmaker Technology Consortium Director Howard Chisholm.

Delegates at Betting on Sports America, the largest dedicated sports betting trade show in the world, will have access to the 2020 Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

