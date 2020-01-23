Dolphins GM suggests team could move up in draft for a quarterback

As things stand right now, there’s only three quarterbacks projected to go in the first round of next April’s draft. Armed with three first-round picks, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier is prepared to move up for one of them if need be.

Miami has been linked to Tua Tagovailoa for some time now, but there’s always the possibility that a team could jump ahead of the Dolphins. If the Alabama quarterback is indeed who they want, Grier told reporters at the Senior Bowl Wednesday that the Dolphins have “more than enough” ammo to move up from the fifth pick. The GM also stressed the importance of finding the right guy to lead the organization, whether it’s Tagovailoa or some other quarterback.

“We’ll evaluate him just like every player,” Grier said, via the Miami Herald’s Adam Beasley. “When people were talking about [us taking him], we said we weren’t tanking. We were trying to win and build. And so to say one player was attached to us, you can’t control what fans and people in the media say. So there’s no pressure for us. The pressure for us is to find the right guy to be the quarterback for the Dolphins, whether it’s him or someone else. That’s the pressure. Finding the right guy to lead the organization.”

Tagovailoa, when healthy, displays a lot of the traits that most teams look for in a franchise quarterback. The only thing standing in the way of him becoming a lock for the first round is the hip injury he suffered in college last season. We’ll see if everything checks out as we get closer to the draft.