Combat

Fight of the Day: Bob Foster vs. Chris Finnegan

Fight of the Day: Bob Foster vs. Chris Finnegan

Combat

Fight of the Day: Bob Foster vs. Chris Finnegan

By January 23, 2020

By: |

 

Date: September 26, 1972
Card:
Championship(s): WBA, WBC World Light Heavyweight Championships (Foster)
Venue: Empire Pool
Location: London, England

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Combat
Home