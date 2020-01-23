Frank Vatrano enters the NHL All-Star break red hot

Frank Vatrano of East Longmeadow, MA is entering the National Hockey League all-star on an offensive surge. On Tuesday, Vatrano recorded his second NHL hat trick of his career in a 4-3 Florida Panthers win over the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center in Chicago, IL.

Vatrano now has a five game point streak. In that time, he has five goals and four assists for nine points. Also in the streak, Vatrano had one goal and one assist for two points in an 8-4 Panthers win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on January 12, one goal in a 4-3 Panthers win over the Los Angeles Kings on January 16, two assists in a 4-1 Panthers win over the Detroit Red Wings on January 18 and one assist in a 5-4 Panthers win over the Minnesota Wild on January 20.

The Panthers were also victorious in all five games Vatrano has registered a point. In fact, Florida currently has a six game winning streak as they also beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on January 9.

In the Panthers win over the Blackhawks, Vatrano displayed accurate shooting. He scored on all three of his shots, was a +2, with one power play point, the game winning goal, one blocked shot, one hit and one faceoff win.

This was Vatrano’s first hat trick with the Panthers. His first NHL career hat trick was with the Boston Bruins on December 18, 2015 in a 6-2 Bruins win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

In the 2019-20 NHL regular season, Vatrano now has 14 goals and 13 assists for 27 points in 49 games. He has 20 penalty minutes, two power play points, two shorthanded points (a career high), three game winning goals (a career high), 110 shots on goal, seven faceoff wins, 36 blocked shots, 69 hits, 20 takeaways and 13 giveaways.

The Panthers are currently in third place in the Atlantic Division. They have a record of 28 wins, 16 regulation losses and five losses in extra time for 61 points.