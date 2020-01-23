MLB

Giancarlo Stanton bench-presses hot supermodel Adriana Lima like a boss (Video)

January 23, 2020

It’s never really known exactly who will be roaming around New York, Miami and Los Angeles — with a number of celebrities all spotted out and about.

One particular gym in Miami had a “who’s who” of celebs recently, with Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton working out, along with beautiful supermodel Adriana Lima.

The two even got a quick lift in together — essentially. Stanton laid down on a mat, then bench pressed Lima above him.

Check out that perfect form, even lowering Lima all the way down to touch his chest — while making sure to focus on the “negative” part of the rep. Nailed it.

