Giancarlo Stanton bench-presses hot supermodel Adriana Lima like a boss (Video)

One particular gym in Miami had a “who’s who” of celebs recently, with Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton working out, along with beautiful supermodel Adriana Lima.

The two even got a quick lift in together — essentially. Stanton laid down on a mat, then bench pressed Lima above him.

Me, in New York: Constantly freezing, skin is red and dry from cold, only eating delivery. Giancarlo Stanton, in Miami: Looks great, is bench pressing Adriana Lima. via KirkMyersFitness on IG pic.twitter.com/LflwuoKsJi — Michael Clair (@michaelsclair) January 23, 2020

Check out that perfect form, even lowering Lima all the way down to touch his chest — while making sure to focus on the “negative” part of the rep. Nailed it.