Lamar Jackson drills crossbar with 50-yard dime throw at Pro Bowl Skills Challenge (Video)

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will likely win the MVP Award this season, so all eyes have been on him at the Pro Bowl in Orlando this week.

Jackson is the total package, as he’s a charismatic guy with a good personality, and his skill set allows him to make play with both his arm and his legs.

His strong arm was on display before the Pro Bowl Skills Challenge on Thursday, when Jackson took the field for warmups, then drilled the crossbar with a deep throw from 50 yards out.

Dime alert.