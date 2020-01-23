Look: Matt Patricia shares most Patriots-esque embrace ever with Bill Belichick at Senior Bowl

Lions head coach Matt Patricia served on Bill Belichick’s staff for a number of years, and he apparently brings the Patriots Way with him everywhere he goes.

Patricia was mentored by Belichick, so he’s known to be a disciplinarian that expects the most out of his players. Not only that, he also makes sure that he doesn’t give the rest of the league any insight into what his team is looking to do on the field.

So when Patricia saw Belichick at the Senior Bowl on Thursday, the first thing he did — before even saying hi — was warn Belichick that he was wearing a microphone.

Matt Patricia saw Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels at the Senior Bowl practice. "I'm mic'd. I'm mic'd. I'm mic'd, so don't say anything," he said. pic.twitter.com/otMPItLDB5 — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) January 22, 2020

Hot mic alert!