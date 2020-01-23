NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Russell Westbrook

Hoops Manifesto

January 23, 2020

Jan 22, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook (0) shoots against Denver Nuggets forward Torrey Craig (3) in the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Russell Westbrook – Houston (vs Denver)

28 points, 11-25 FG, 6-7 FT, 16 rebounds, 8 assists, 4 steals, 1 block

Westbrook got the Rockets a much needed win last night.

 

