Timberwolves President calls Karl-Anthony Towns 'as untouchable as they come'

Karl-Anthony Towns has been the subject of numerous trade rumors leading up to next month’s deadline, but one of the head honchos on the Timberwolves has come out saying that the All-Star center isn’t going anywhere.

President of Basketball Operations Gerson Rosas made it very clear this week that Minnesota has no intention of trading Towns even though the team has struggled in the first half of the season.

“Karl-Anthony Towns is as untouchable as they come,” Rosas told ESPN. “He’s the best player on our team and he’s the guy we’re building around. Everything we do is to help him become the best player and to help us become the best team we can be. He’s a special talent that we’re going to do anything possible to help him achieve his highest potential.”

Minnesota has made the playoffs just once in the four seasons that Towns has been there. And while Rosas is correct in saying he’s been the best player on the team, the Timberwolves don’t appear to be getting better. This season in particular has gotten off on the wrong foot with the Timberwolves suddenly going 5-21 after a 10-8 start. It’s too early to say if they’ll once again miss out on the postseason, but it’s not looking good right now.

We’ll see if Rosas and the Timberwolves change their mind at all next month, but it sounds like Towns is staying put in Minnesota.