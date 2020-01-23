NFL

Watch Rob Gronkowski troll Roger Goodell in funny Super Bowl party video

By January 23, 2020

By:

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is set to host a hot-ticket party during Super Bowl week in Miami, and he used a clever way to help promote it.

The former NFL’er took to Twitter to promote the “Gronk Beach Festival,” which will take place on Feb. 1 at Miami Beach, from 1-7 pm. ET.

To help get the word out, he produced a funny video. In it, he poked some fun at NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, using the Lombardi Trophy as a cell phone, then saying the following:

“Hello? Oh, Roger, man. What’s up, man? I am not having a party. I swear,” Grokn said.

Classic Gronk.

