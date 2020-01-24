Audio of 911 call for Antonio Brown's alleged battery released

It was only a few weeks ago that former Patriots receiver Antonio Brown was begging to get back in the NFL, but on Friday, he instead pleaded to get out of jail.

Brown went in front of a judge for burglary with battery on Friday, and he was given $100,000 bail. He was released, but will be forced to wear a GPS ankle monitor, as well as to undergo a mental health evaluation.

Audio of the 911 call from the alleged altercation with a moving company driver was recently obtained by TMZ Sports, and the man accused AB of being high, as well as throwing stones at his truck. It allegedly took place outside of Brown’s home in Hollywood, Florida.

“The guy is high, he smoked, he threatened me. He’s trying to fight, he throws stones at my truck,” the man who called claimed.

Not looking good for AB.