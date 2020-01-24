Bellator 238: Budd vs. Cyborg Picks

Bellator Women’s Featherweight Championship: Julia Budd (c) (13-2) vs. Cristiane Justino (21-2)

Luke Irwin: Budd hasn’t lost a fight in over eight years since she lost by submission to an up-and-comer named Ronda Rousey. Immovable object, meet an unstoppable force named Cyborg. Justino via R1 KO.

Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix Quarterfinals: Adam Borics (14-0) vs. Darrion Caldwell (14-3)

Luke: This should be awesome. Most seedings that Bellator comes out with for their Grand Prixs has a clearly defined A-fighter and a clearly defined B-fighter. Caldwell, of course, is one of the best fighters in the world, and clearly their A-side, but Borics is crafty and can win by numerous means. I think this goes the distance and has a shifty decision. Caldwell via SD.

Bantamweight Bout: Alfred Khashakyan (11-4) vs. Sergio Pettis (18-5)

Luke: Khashakyan is a certifiable menace, with all eleven of his career wins coming by T/KO, but whenever he takes a step up in competition, he can’t get it done. Pettis’s wrestling and activity is going to be enough to easily avoid the cement in Khashakyan’s fists. Pettis via UD.

Welterweight Bout: Jason King (8-5) vs. Raymond Daniels (1-1)

Luke: Unlike his debut in Strikeforce in 2008, Daniels is being handled a little bit better this time around. Daniels via R1 TKO.

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Ava Knight (1-0) vs. Emilee Gettys (3-4)

Luke: Gettys lives and dies by the submission. All of her finishes are either by submission, and all of the times she’s been finished has been by submission, but she’s never gone up against a world champion boxer. There’s no way she wants to engage her on the feet, so I’m guessing she keeps shooting for a takedown until finds one. Strange matchmaking, but goddamn, I’m going for it. Gettys via R2 Submission.

Featherweight Bout: Henry Corrales (17-4) vs. Juan Archuleta (23-2)

Luke: Corrales can be prone to getting caught in a submission, guillotines in particular, but Archuleta in no way has the grappling chops for that. Much like Pettis, I think Corrales can keep Archuleta on the ground and neutralized enough to avoid his hands. hell, I’ll even say he switches gears and catches him on the ground. Corrales via R2 Submission.