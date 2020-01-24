Clash of Titans: UND vs. UMD

This weekend, the University of North Dakota travels to Duluth to take on the University of Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs. For the second week in a row, Friday’s game will be on CBSSN. Saturday’s game will Midco SN and NCHC.TV.

Points are Crucial

This is a crucial conference series. If UND sweeps UMD, they will be 14 points clear of the second-place Bulldogs. A split keeps UND 11 points ahead. UND fans should also be cheering against DU this weekend. Again, this is a crucial series, however, UND will start and end the weekend in first place of the NCHC standings. The question is, by how much?

The Hawks are 3-2-0 in the last five games against UMD. If you UND wins on Friday night, expect to see the black business suits on Saturday. My Prediction: Split

Stats, Stats, Stats

The Fighting Hawks are ranked first nationally in goals scored with 97, and first in goals per game with 4.22. Defensively, UND is ranked fifth nationally with 45 goals against. UND is ranked fourth in goals against per game with 1.96. Finally, UND is ranked second in goal margin with +52 and +2.26 goal margin per game.

The Bulldogs are tied for 19th in goals scored with 66, and for 19th in goals for per game with 3.00. Defensively, UMD is ranked 15th nationally 53 goals against. UMD is ranked 17th in goals against per game with 2.41. Finally, UMD is ranked 18th in Goal margin with +13 and +.059 goal margin per game. (Link to Stats)

UND — UMD

18-2-3 (.847)-Record-12-8-2 (.590)

4.22 (1st) Offense 3.00 (19th)

1.96 (4th) Defense 2.41 (17th)

9.3 (50th) Penalty minutes 13.2 (11th)

19.8 (22nd) Power play 27.0 (5th)

87.5 (8th) Penalty kill 81.6 (29th)

UND Career Points @UMD

Westin Michaud 13g (5g 4a—9pts)

Jordan Kawaguchi 7g (1g-4a—5pts)

Colton Poolman 12g (2g-2a—4pts)

Mark Senden 4g (1g-2a—3pts)

Casey Johnson 8g (1g-1a-2pts)

Smith, Cole 9g (1g-1a—2pts)

The Goalies

Hunter Shepard, UMD, 4-3-0, GAA 2.31, and .909 save percentage, he also has one shutout.

Adam Scheel’s, UND, 1-0-0, GAA 0.70, and a .972 save percentage.

Peter Thome, UND,1-2-0, GAA 3.55 and a .855 save percentage.

