Eli Manning opens up about final 'farewell moment' in announcing retirement

Giants quarterback Eli Manning officially called it quits on his NFL career on Friday, announcing his retirement in front of a packed house chock full of reporters and TV cameras.

It marked the end of a storied career for Manning, who, like his brother, Peyton, won two Super Bowl rings — one of which came in improbable fashion, knocking off the previously 18-0 Patriots.

Manning was the Giants starter every season since 2004, when he was drafted by the team, and on Friday, he went out the same way he entered — by being charismatic and humble.

He shared a heartfelt moment at one point during his retirement speech, talking about celebrating his final victory as the team’s starting quarterback with his family, after beating the Dolphins at Metlife Stadium last month.

Truer words have never been spoken than by the former #Giants QB. Def not a "ra-ra guy," but still a proven (two-time Super Bowl) winner. What a career. "I did it my way," Eli Manning said. pic.twitter.com/T249f0i6YJ — The Sports Daily (@SportsDailyBlog) January 24, 2020

Here are some other pertinent clips from his speech.

"From the very first moment, I did it my way. I couldn't be someone other than who I am." – Eli Manning pic.twitter.com/HrkuMh4CEf — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) January 24, 2020

He’s certainly not a “ra-ra guy,” as he stated, but he’s a winner, and that’s all that matters.