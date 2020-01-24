LeBron James says Lakers have 'enough right now' to contend for a championship

Despite having the best record in the Western Conference and a couple of MVP candidates on the roster, Los Angeles is still expected to be among the teams buying at the trade deadline. For what it’s worth, LeBron James thinks the Lakers have enough right now to contend for a championship.

With the trade deadline coming up on Feb. 6th, LeBron was asked if the Lakers are "one piece away" from cementing their championship contender status. LeBron's answer was both confident, and savvy, preserving team chemistry by not suggesting weakness: "We have enough right now" — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 24, 2020

As ESPN’s Dave McMenamin points out, this could simply be James not wanting to disrupt team chemistry by suggesting that the current roster is lacking any way. Kyrie Irving said the complete opposite of the Nets’ roster, and it didn’t go very well for him in Brooklyn.

So while James might say the Lakers have enough right now, that could change when the trade deadline comes up in a couple of weeks. There aren’t a ton of big names out there on the trade block, but key role players will be plentiful.