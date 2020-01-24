Let’s Take a Look at the Top NBA Stars for the 2020 Season

If you love to bet on basketball games, then you’ll know how important it is to know your players. You have to make sure that you are doing everything you can to understand their skillset and you also need to know their weaknesses too. If you want to find out more about some of the top NBA stars for the 2020 season, then take a look below.

Dragan Bender

Bender’s game really is incredible. He has everything he needs to really stand out and his build alone is something to be marvelled at. He’s 6’11” and he has an incredible jump shot. He has a strong instinct for the game, and he can pass with pinpoint precision. What he really needs is more time so that he can expand his playing style and so that he can also polish his skills a little more.

Some might say that his frame is a bit thin but when you look at what he looked like when he first entered the NBA, you will soon that he has come a long way.

DeAndre Jordan

In a lot of ways Jordan isn’t that much different to Chamberlain back in the day. Jordan is quite possibly the greatest athlete when you look at his position and you really would be fortunate to find anyone else who can combine strength, speed and leaping ability like he can. Statistically, the two are very similar and his shot percentage is really great. The one thing that he does need to work on is his free-throws, but if he is able to do that then there’s no reason why he shouldn’t be able to come out on top.

Jaylen Brown

Brown is certainly the cream of the crop when it comes to basketball. The Georgia player has absolutely everything he needs to become a top star. He's got the wingspan and he can also create offense right off the dribble. The only thing that is somewhat holding him back is his jump shot. That being said, he's very young and his sheer size means that he could end up dominating on the court. At his age, he has a chance to become big in the next year or two so he's one to watch out for.

Jahlil Okafor

It’s not that far-fetched to say that he’s quite possibly one of the best scorers in the NBA when it comes to the low-post. He can use footwork to try and trip his opponent and his fakes are absolutely fantastic. He finishes at nearly every point and when you look at his age, it’s not hard to see that he is going to go a long way. He might not be an impressive athlete, but his size really does mean that he’s here to stay. He’s got a wingspan of 7’5” and he’s also known for having all of the makings of a great scorer. The only thing that he really has to do is try and improve defensively, while also working on his conditioning.

John Wall

John Wall has always been one for both speed and athleticism. He’s physically impressive but the problem is that he has made quite a few mistakes in his career. That being said, he’s finally starting to master the art of changing speeds and now you could argue that he is a completely different player. When he first started out, he would go under the hoop at high speed and run into anyone who is there. Now he is able to set the pace a lot more and he’s also able to really show the world what he is made out of.

Karl-Anthony Towns

Towns is full of strength and athleticism, not to mention that he is a defensive monster. When you look at him, you will find that he has everything he needs to become a pick and roll expert, but the problem is that a lot of people question his work ethic. If he does choose to push himself more and if he really applies what the coaches are telling him, then he has hopes of going far with the team. He’s already making waves but this could be an even bigger year for him.

Andre Drummond

Drummond is enjoying the benefits of playing for a somewhat competent coach right now. He has the low-post skills needed and he’s very young as well. He has plenty of productive years left in him and he’s physically gifted too. Some say that he’s going to go far and this could really mean that he has potential that surpasses the rest of the players on his team.

Klay Thompson

The Golden State Warriors did well to get Thompson because between him and Steph Curry, there’s magic being made. Thompson has been shooting a fantastic percentage of his shots and he has also proven to be deadly from beyond the arc. There is no telling how much further he could go, but right now it looks like he is with the right team and they are doing everything they can to try and bring another championship home.

So these are just a few of the top players in the NBA and when you look at how far they have come, you will then start to see their true potential. There’s no doubt going to be some big trades in the next season and this could change the game as we know it, but either way, if you want to place some good bets then you need to make sure that you keep an eye on these top players because they are going to go far.