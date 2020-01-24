Look: Vanessa Hudgens, Kyle Kuzma's new girlfriend, was lit having a blast at Lakers game

The rumors of beautiful, famed actress Vanessa Hudgens dating Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma appear to be true.

It’s long been said that the 31-year-old Hudgens has been seeing the 24-year-old Kuzma, and neither of them have shot the rumors down.

Hudgens further fueled them this week, when she hit up Wednesday’s Lakers-Knicks game at Madison Square Garden, taking in the game with a courtside view of the action.

She was seen with actor Eamon O’Rourke, and it’s safe to say the two had a blast, judging by their facial expressions, and all the beers they consumed in these photos.

Hudgens also posted this photo to her Instagram story.

And then, on Thursday, she hit up a bar to watch Thursday’s Lakers-Nets game, which she posted on her IG story.

Hmm, a Lakers fan — all of a sudden. The dating rumors look to hold some serious weight.