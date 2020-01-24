McDavid, Draisaitl Ready For Skills Competition

The Edmonton Oilers are well represented at the 2020 NHL All-Star Game. Connor McDavid is the captain of the Pacific Division team, while Leon Draisaitl will also participate for the Pacific Division.

The dynamic duo should strike fear into the other three divisions in tomorrow’s three-on-three tournament. They’ll also be a force to be reckon with at tonight’s annual Skills Competition.

Both McDavid and Draisaitl will participate in the skills competition tonight. McDavid will, to the surprise of no one, take part in the Fastest Skater competition.

McDavid will compete against Jack Eichel, Nathan MacKinnon, Mathew Barzal, Chris Kreider, Anthony Duclair, Travis Konecny and Quinn Hughes. McDavid won the event in 2019 in San Jose with a time of 13.378. McDavid has won the competition in each of the last three years.

Draisaitl, meanwhile, will take part in the NHL’s Accuracy Shooting event. He’ll be up against Jaccob Slavin, Tyler Bertuzzi, Jonathan Huberdeau, Nico Hischier, Tomas Hertl, Alex Pietrangelo and Mark Scheifele.

Draisaitl, in his second All-Star Game, did not participate in the event in 2019. David Pastrnak won it with a time of 11.309.

Draisaitl did make some noise last year in his first All-Star Game, however. The German forward won the NHL’s Premier Passing event with a time of 1:09.088. His time was nine seconds better than Sebastian Aho of Carolina, who came in second.

Both players will take part in the Save Streak event as well. All skaters and goaltenders take part in that shootout event.

The action starts at 8:00 pm eastern / 6:00 pm mountain. It can be seen in Canada live on Sportsnet and CBC. In the United States, NBCSN has you covered tonight in St. Louis!

Good luck to McDavid and Draisaitl!