NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: LeBron James

Hoops Manifesto

By January 24, 2020

Jan 23, 2020; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reaches for a rebound during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

LeBron James – Lakers (vs Brooklyn)

27 points, 11-19 FG, 2-2 FT, 3 3PTs, 12 rebounds, 10 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

LeBron continues to have a stellar season.

 

