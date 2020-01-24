Packers GM Brian Gutekunst plans to have different free agency approach this season

The Packers have long been an organization that doesn’t spend big in free agency, especially when former general manager Ted Thompson was calling the shots, but last season they did quite the opposite.

Green Bay, under general manager Brian Gutekunst’s first season at the helm, spent roughly $56 million in roughly two hours once free agency opened last season. Most of the money was spent shoring up the defense, and it helped, with the Packers getting to the NFC title game.

But don’t expect the same strategy this season.

The Packers apparently will be more smart about how they spend their money, and Gutekunst gave a peek into what the team will look to do this spring.

Gutekunst won't be able to go as wild in free agency this spring as he did last year, saying there will be "a little bit more restrictions if we're going to do everything we want with the guys who are here."

He also addressed the team’s need at inside linebacker, and it’s sure looking like Blake Martinez — who’s coming off the worst season of his career, production-wise — won’t be coming back.

"Obviously, Blake Martinez's (contract) is up," GM Brian Gutekunst said. "We're going to have to take a long look at inside linebacker and make sure…"

Locking up star nose tackle Kenny Clark for the long haul should be at the top of the Packers’ list, as well as signing a No. 2 receiver, and possibly upgrading at tight end (in place of Jimmy Graham).