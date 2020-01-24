Washington Wizards hosting weekend fun in second half

The Washington Wizards (15-29) announced themes and promotional activities that will take place during all weekend games from February through April. The organization is pormoting the games as ‘Wizards Weekends’ starting on February 1st vs. Brooklyn, which includes a Wizards hat for the first 10,000 fans, and ends with Marvel Night on Apr. 3, where the first 10,000 fans will receive a Bradley Beal bobblehead inspired by Marvel’s Black Panther when the Wizards host Philadelphia.

“We think our fans are going to enjoy the many unique player-focused giveaways as we start our ‘Wizards Weekends’ promotional schedule,” said Hunter Lochmann, Cheif Marketing Office of Monumental Sports & Entertainment. “The atmosphere and energy at Capital One Arena has been great so far and with the promotional nights, giveaways, arena improvements and ticket offers we have available, we’re excited for more of our fans throughout the DMV to come out and support the team over the second half of the season.”

There are 13 giveaway to finish the regular season including Cherry Blossom Night on March 25 vs. Phoenix, where 10,000 fans will receive a Rui Hachimura cherry blossom-themed bobblehead and Fan Appreciation Night on April 15 vs. Indiana, where all fans will receive a Thomas Bryant bobblehead, courtesy of Capital One. The full schedule is below.