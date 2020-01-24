WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (1/24): Final Show Before Royal Rumble, Universal Championship Contract Signing

This edition of Friday Night SmackDown took place from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. It was the go home show for the Royal Rumble that takes place this Sunday. The show featured a six man tag match between Roman Reigns and The Uso’s taking on Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode as well as a contract signing between Universal Champion Bray Wyatt and Daniel Bryan before their match at the PPV.

The show opened with the six man tag between Roman and The Uso’s facing off against Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode.

Roman Reigns and The Uso’s defeated Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode

Michael Cole introduces Lacey Evans to everyone. Cole interviews her on the stage and Lacey calls Bayley and Sasha bullies. She will not allow them to bully the entire locker room. She talks about her background about losing her father due to addiction and the struggles she had to endure when she was younger. She said that she had to work hard to become what she wanted to be and hopes everyone does the same to accomplish their goals. She wants to set that example and become champion to set it.

Lacey talks about her daughter being brave towards Sasha last month during her match with Lacey. Bayley attacks Lacey from behind and pummels her. Referee’s and officials restrain Bayley back.

Carmella and Dana Brooke are interviewed about the Women’s Royal Rumble match. Carmella is confident that she will win but Dana tells her it is every woman for herself. She says she will throw every single woman over the top rope.

They are interrupted as Bayley and Lacey Evans brawl backstage. Lacey throws Bayley into a crate. Officials, Dana Brooke and Carmella try to separate them as they continue to go after one another.

A match was about to take place between Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville taking on Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross until Bayley and Lacey Evans came out brawling each other. They run towards the ring, throwing out the scheduled tag match and leading to all the women in the ring attacking one another.

Elias is in the ring where he says he will put his heart and soul into winning the Rumble on Sunday night. He wrote a song called “Texas Dream” and starts to play it. He brings out his tag partner Braun Strowman to sing with him. He wants Braun to do a duet with him. He asks the fans if Braun should sing with him and the fans chant “Yes.” He starts to sing until he is interrupted by Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn.

Elias and Braun Strowman defeated Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura



Big E is getting oiled up backstage. Kofi comes up to him and asks him what he’s doing. He says they can’t eliminate him in the Rumble if they can’t grab him. They hype up the Rumble match and claim that one of them is going to win it for their injured friend, Xavier Woods.

Corbin is interviewed backstage and claims that he will beat Roman so bad on Sunday that he won’t make it to the Rumble match.

Before John Morrison’s match with Kofi, Miz says he can’t understand how fans would boo Morrison after returning to WWE. Miz says he is still the same guy he has always been and that him and Morrison are entering the Royal Rumble match.

John Morrison defeated Kofi Kingston

Michael Cole introduces Daniel Bryan and Bray Wyatt for their contract signing. Daniel comes out for it but Bray is on the titantron, trying to fax the contract to him. Bryan requests him to come down to the ring but Bray says his advisor told him to stay there. Bryan says he will be tied to the Fiend so that he won’t be able to run. Bryan signs the contract. Bray says it’s only fitting that the Fiend signs the contract since Bryan will be facing him.

The lights go out and the Fiend shows up in the ring. Bryan attacks him but the Fiend fights back and puts Bryan in the Mandible Claw. The Fiend plants him with Sister Abigail. The Fiend takes the strap after ripping Daniel’s shirt off and whips him over and over with it in the back.

The Fiend takes the pen and stabs his hand with it, signing the contract in his blood.

The show goes off the air with camera shots of Bryan’s back with bruises from the whip and Bryan recollecting himself after the attack.