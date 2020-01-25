Kawhi Leonard spotted getting lap dance at strip club (Video)

Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard played 38 minutes in Friday’s 122-117 win over the Heat at AmericanAirlines Arena, so he needed to blow off some steam afterward.
Well, lucky for him, he was in South Beach for the night — the perfect place to accomplish that goal.
It’s a wonderful spot to spend a Friday night, and Leonard did a good job picking his particular establishment. He apparently hit up a strip club, and was the recipient of at least one lap dance from a beautiful young woman, as this video shows.
Make it rain, Kawhi.
