NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Kawhi Leonard

By January 25, 2020

Jan 24, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) shoots the ball around Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters (11) during the second half at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Kawhi Leonard – Clippers (vs Miami)

33 points, 9-22 FG, 11-11 FT, 4 3PTs, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, 2 steals, 1 block

Surprising to hear that this is Leonard’s first career triple double.

 

