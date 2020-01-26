Cris Cyborg Career Earnings

Cristiane ‘Cyborg’ Justino Career Earnings

(2008 onward only – no info for her first five fights in Brazil)

* denotes an estimated purse

Sponsorship money, PPV and/or undisclosed bonuses not included

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

EliteXC: Unfinished Business – Jul 26/08 – W (Baszler) – $6,000 ($3,000 to show, $3,000 win bonus)

EliteXC: Heat – Oct 4/08 – W (Takahashi) – $8,000 ($4,000 to show, $4,000 win bonus)

Strikeforce: Shamrock vs Diaz – Apr 11/09 – W (Akano) – $18,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, fined $2,000 for missing weight)

Strikeforce: Carano vs Cyborg – Aug 15/09 – W (Carano) – $25,000 ($20,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Strikeforce: Miami – Jan 30/10 – W (Coenen) – $35,000 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus, $5,000 championship bonus)

Strikeforce: Fedor vs Werdum – Jun 26/10 – W (Finney) – $35,000 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus, $5,000 championship bonus)

Strikeforce: Melendez vs Masvidal – Dec 17/11 – W (Yamanaka) *later overturned to a NC due to failed drug test – $63,500 ($33,000 to show, $33,000 win bonus, $2,500 fine for failing drug test)

Invicta FC 5: Penne vs Waterson – Apr 5/13 – W (Muxlow) – $70,000 ($35,000 to show, $35,000 win bonus)*

Invicta FC 6: Coenen vs Cyborg – Jul 13/13 – W (Coenen) – $80,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus)*

Invicta FC 11: Cyborg vs Tweet – Feb 27/15 – W (Tweet) – $91,500 ($45,000 to show, $45,000 win bonus, $1,500 Performance of the Night bonus)

Invicta FC 13: Cyborg vs Van Duin – Jul 9/15 – W (Van Duin) – $100,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus)

Invicta FC 15: Cyborg vs Ibragimova – Jan 16/16 – W (Ibragimova) – $110,000 ($55,000 to show, $55,000 win bonus)

UFC 198 – May 14/16 – W (Smith) – $122,500 ($60,000 to show, $60,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Cyborg vs Lansberg – Sept 24/16 – W (Lansberg) – $132,500 ($65,000 to show, $65,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 214 – Jul 29/17 – W (Evinger) – $230,000 ($200,000 to show, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 219 – Dec 30/17 – W (Holm) – $590,000 ($500,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 222 – Mar 3/18 – W (Kunitskaya) – $540,000 ($500,000 to show, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 232 – Dec 29/18 – L (Nunes) – $540,000 ($500,000 to show, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 240 – Jul 27/19 – W (Spencer) – $145,000 ($70,000 to show, $70,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Bellator 238 – Jan 25/20 – W (Budd) – $250,000

Total Career Earnings: $3,192,000