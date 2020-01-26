Curtis Blaydes Career Earnings

(UFC earnings only – doesn’t include any undisclosed PPV bonuses or any other bonuses; Reebok sponsorship started at UFC 189)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event



UFC Fight Night: Rothwell vs dos Santos – Apr 10/16 – L (Ngannou) – $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Lineker vs Dodson – Oct 1/16 – W (East) – $72,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Bermudez vs Korean Zombie – Feb 4/17 – NC (Milstead) – $25,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship, fined $1,000 for failed drug test)*

UFC 213 – Jul 8/17 – W (Omielanczuk) – $40,500 ($19,000 to show, $19,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 217 – Nov 4/17 – W (Oleinik) – $44,500 ($21,000 to show, $21,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 221 – Feb 11/18 – W (Hunt) – $51,000 ($23,000 to show, $23,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 225 – Jun 9/18 – W (Overeem) – $195,000 ($70,000 to show, $70,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Ngannou 2 – Nov 24/18 – L (Ngannou) – $80,000 ($75,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Pettis – Mar 23/19 – W (Willis) – $155,000 ($75,000 to show, $75,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 242 – Sept 7/19 – W (Abdurakhimov) – $165,000 ($80,000 to show, $80,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs dos Santos – Jan 25/20 – W (dos Santos) – $180,000 ($85,000 to show, $85,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total UFC Career Earnings: $1,021,500