how To free Watch Grammys 2020 Live Stream Red Carpet Reddit Online

It’s 2020, and it’s that time of the year for the Grammys 2020 which are given to those who deserve it. It’s a glitzy affair, one that’s due to be held on June 9th. Most of the cine and television stars are due to gather at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California where they get to judge the work of their peers.

What makes this event all the more interesting is that it is supposed to be a forerunner for the main event, the Oscars. The front runner for this year’s showdown happens to be the Favorite, with the Black Panther not that far behind. And of course, the unforgettable movies ‘A star is born’ as well as ‘Vice’ are some of the other top contenders with nine nominations apiece.

And, then there are television shows like “the fabulous Mrs. Maisel” as well as “Sharp Objects,” which seems to have garnered quite a few nods. It remains to be seen which movie or TV show, ends with the required billing.

Event: Grammys 2020 Red Carpet

Date: 26th January 2020

Time: 5 pm ET

Venue: Radio City Music Hall in New York City

Host: James Corden Live Stream: Watch Here

Official channel to watch Grammys 2020 live streaming Reddit 2020 online

When it comes to the Critic Choice awards, and you are wondering how to watch the Grammys 2020 online, you should know that there are more than a few options that you can use for the same.

CW channel is the official streaming partner for the Choice Awards this year. You can watch the show live on CW from 7 pm to 10 pm ET. But in case you have to head out, you can live stream the event form CV directly to your mobile. You can download the CW app, subscribe to the same and install it on your phone and you should be set.

But, if you do not have access to the official channel, then fret not! We have got you covered! You can easily watch the live streaming of the Grammys 2020 from many other channels and sources.

Grammys 2020 live stream Reddit

You can find a lot of subreddits relating to Grammys 2020 live stream and choose the best one with working links. Reddit usually contains free links and choose the quality ones.

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month!

Other channels to Watch Grammys 2020 Red Carpet

You can also use other live streaming channels to live stream the even direct to your phone as well as other devices like your laptop. Please remember that the criteria for these channels may vary and you may want to check with them out first, regarding their live streaming services.

YouTube TV

This is a dedicated live streaming service offered by YouTube. It enables you to watch all the latest shows and even catch the Grammys 2020 live.

Sling TV

This is yet another dedicated and reliable live TV streaming which you can use to stream content to your various devices. In fact, you can use this to stream the awards show directly to your mobile.

Fubo TV

Fubo TV has been in the news for the right reasons; listed as one of the premier Live TV streaming services you can subscribe to the same and catch all the content you need. You can use it for watching the Grammys 2020 show.

Sign up for fuboTV here!

Play station Vue

This is yet another convenient Live TV streaming service that you can use for your Grammys 2020 show. Apart from this, you can also watch other events and stream the content to your phone or laptop.

Hulu

Hulu is one of the best streaming services. They offer vast amounts of content, and you can also use it for live streaming important shows such as the critic’s choice awards.

Best VPN’s to watch Grammys 2020

If you are located on another continent, then the chances of you catching a live telecast of the awards show are slim to none. That’s why you need to use a VPN, to effectively mask your current location and set it to something else.

This should make it easier for you to access the live streaming event.

How to watch with VPN

Most of the awards shows are geo-restricted meaning that you cannot view the same back home. So, the only way to get around this geo-restriction tag is to subscribe to a good quality VPN service so that it can mask your IP address. Once you are connected to the VPN, all your communications go through the same.

Which are the best VPNs?

Some of the best VPNs are listed below for your reference, do check them out.

Express VPN

This VPN is considered to be one of the best ones in the field today. It comes with P2P support, kill switch as well as a host of other features that you can use to change your location. You should be able to access all your favorite shows, make your connection more secure and in turn, help change your location as well.

ExpressVPN

We recommend using ExpressVPN to easily access a variety of channels anonymously and securely. ExpressVPN offer blazing-fast VPN speeds to watch sports on all devices, the best-in-class privacy protection and unlimited premium bandwidth. Get ExpressVPN now for 49% off their 12-month package at only $6.67/month to watch NBA and NHL Playoffs, UFC, Boxing, and Game of Throneslive streams and more!

Bypass geo-restrictions to access:

Netflix, Hulu, HBO NOW , BBC iPlayer, iTV, Sky Go (Italy), Rai TV, Crackle, Showtime, Sling TV, FX, NBC, ABC, and more

, BBC iPlayer, iTV, Sky Go (Italy), Rai TV, Crackle, Sling TV, and more The only provider that unblocks Netflix not just on the VPN, but also using SmartDNS on non VPN–compatible devices such as:

Apple TV, PlayStation, Xbox, and smart TVs

not just on the VPN, but also using SmartDNS on non VPN–compatible devices such as: Apple TV, PlayStation, Xbox, and smart TVs Unconditional 30-day money-back guarantee

IPVanish VPN

This VPN is quite effective when it comes to masking your IP address. It does not record your logs and ensures that your data and information stays protected all the time. It is quite fast and comes with thousands of servers spread across various continents. This VPN is attractively priced and just what you need.

NordVPN

This is one of the most secure VPNs out there, and it comes with a host of safety tools. It also supports up to 6 devices and can be quite fast. And yes, it can effectively mask your IP address so that you can watch the latest shows.

Social Media Channels

Of course, you can always watch or catch glimpses of the Tony Award on social media. You can leverage platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. In fact, with social media, you can click on the required link and get to watch the live telecast of the Grammys 2020 of 2020.

What’s more! Since you would be working and commuting to work, it makes sense to download and install the App, so you can at least have the important notifications and updates from the Awards on the go.

With the help of these handy Social Media Apps like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, you can now live stream the event, without any hassle.

How to watch Grammys 2020 online

CW channel will have the official streaming of Tony in HD quality. If you face any Country blocks, just use a VPN channel. You can find the best VPN’s above. The live coverage of starts at 7 p.m ET.

Presenters of MTV VMAs

Check out full presenters list below.

Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban

Laura Benanti

Abigail Breslin

Kristin Chenoweth

Darren Criss

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Tina Fey

Sutton Foster

Danai Gurira

Jake Gyllenhaal

Christopher Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson

LaTanya Richardson Jackson

Shirley Jones

Regina King

Jane Krakowski

Judith Light

Laura Linney

Lucy Liu

Aasif Mandvi

Audra McDonald

Sienna Miller

Brian Stokes Mitchell

Catherine O’Hara

Kelli O’Hara

Karen Olivo, Aaron Tveit, and Danny Burstein – presenters of the Creative Arts winners

Ben Platt

Billy Porter

Anthony Ramos

Andrew Rannells

Michael Shannon

Marisa Tomei

Samira Wiley

BeBe Winans

Conclusion

These are some of the ways by which you can stream the award show, direct to your android as well as your other devices. And by doing so should be able to watch the show live, in high definition.