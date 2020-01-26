Justin Tucker drains 70-yard field goal at Pro Bowl warmups (Video)

Most fans and analysts agree that Ravens kicker Justin Tucker is the greatest to ever play the position in NFL history.

We certainly do, as his numbers speak for themselves. He’s drained 265 of 292 kicks he’s attempted throughout his career, at 90.8 percent, which is ridiculous. Every kicker has at least one bad year — but not Tucker.

He’s a surefire Hall of Famer, and he’s accomplished so many great feats along the course of his career — like when he drained a 70-yard field goal warming up for the Pro Bowl, for example.

Justin Tucker has unlimited range. 70 yards 🤯 (via @thecheckdown)pic.twitter.com/bfS5PaRira — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 23, 2020

Amazing.