Last public sighting of Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna at NBA game will melt your heart (Video)

The sports world mourned the loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant on Sunday, as he and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were tragically killed in a helicopter crash in the Los Angeles area on Sunday.

The news broke early Sunday afternoon about the crash in Calabasas, with the social media world going into a tailspin, paying tribute to the Lakers legend.

It got even more tragic when it was learned that Bryant was with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, aka “Gigi,” en route to a travel basketball game.

We have video of the last time the two were seen together, for those that were asking. They were at the Hawks-Nets game at Barclays Center last month.

Here's Kobe and 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, aka "Gigi," attending Hawks-Nets last month. Tears. pic.twitter.com/dcELMCt9E1 — The Sports Daily (@SportsDailyBlog) January 26, 2020

Tears.