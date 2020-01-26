Kobe Bryant dies in Calabasas helicopter crash

Sports fans were gearing up for the Pro Bowl, when the most tragic bit of news broke, at an unexpected time.

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in the Calabasas area, with multiple sources having now confirmed it.

Kobe Bryant is among those dead in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles, a source confirms to ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 26, 2020

Five people confirmed deceased, no survivors in #Calabasas helicopter crash. #LASD #Malibu deputies remain with #LA County Fire personnel. Investigation ongoing. Avoid the area until further notice. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

The Lakers legend won five titles with the team, and did so much to promote and grow the beautiful game. We’re just as saddened as the rest of you about this unbelievably tragic turn of events.

We’ll update this story when more details come in. But for now, RIP, Mamba. You simply can’t tell the story of basketball without Kobe. He’s done so much for the game — both on and off the court.