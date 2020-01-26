Sofia Kenin and Tennys Sandgren advance to the quarterfinals of the 2020 Australian Open

Two Americans advanced to the quarterfinals on Sunday at the 2020 Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia. In women’s singles, 14th ranked Sofia Kenin of Pembroke Pines, FL defeated 15 year-old sensation Coco Gauff of Delray Beach, Florida 6-7, 6-3, 6-0 and in men’s singles, unseeded American Tennys Sandgren of Gallatin, TN upset the 12th seed Fabio Fognini of Italy 7-6, 7-5, 6-7, 6-4.

Kenin beat Gauff in two hours and nine minutes. Gauff is the second American Kenin has beaten at the 2020 Australian Open as Kenin also beat Ann Li of King of Prussia, PA in the second round. Unforced errors is the major reason why Kenin beat Gauff in the fourth round. Kenin had 22 unforced errors and Gauff had 48 unforced errors.

Kenin will now face Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in the quarterfinals. Kenin has the 2-0 advantage over Jabeur after second round wins last season in Hobart, New Zealand and Mallorca, Spain. The other women’s quarterfinal match that has been determined is the number one ranked Ashleigh Barty of Australia versus seventh ranked Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic.

Sandgren, the 100th ranked player in the world, beat Fognini in three hours and 27 minutes. In a game with a lot of twists and turns, Fognini got flustered at times during the match due to a foot fault and a blister on his hand. Despite having an ailment himself near the hip area, Sandgren came through in four tough sets.

Sandgren’s serve was working very well in the march. He had 21 aces, compared to Fognini’s eight aces.

Sandgren will now face the third ranked Roger Federer of Switzerland in the quarterfinals. This will be their first head-to-head meeting. Federer is looking for his seventh Australian Open men’s singles title as he also won in 2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017 and 2018. The other men’s quarterfinal match that has been determined is the number two ranked Novak Djokovic of Serbia versus the 32nd ranked Milos Raonic of Canada.