Understanding Prebiotic Probiotic and Effects on Workout

When working out, at the moment you are not thinking about your health often. Right there and then you just want to complete that last set and then the last rep. and the bacterial balance completely slips the mind. We are all performance-oriented and our goals revolve around it which is good. But the tiny bit bacterial imbalance can affect the goals, health and performance. Getting it right can take from your fitness and physique from zero to hero making you look great in casual, formal, and workout clothes.

Prebiotics, what are these?

Specialized plant fibers stimulating the growth of healthy bacteria in our gut are called Prebiotics. These are present in fruits and vegetables especially the ones containing complex carbohydrates.

Probiotics, what are these?

Probiotics are live bacteria and yeast living inside our digestive system. They help in keeping the body healthy. But there are also bacteria there that are bad for health and our goal is to outnumber those. These are found in fermented foods like yogurt etc. We need to keep them alive for them to work but the sad thing is they get killed easily by heat, stomach acid, or die with time.

How do they work?

Probiotics are beneficial for our digestive system helping the body absorb nutrients and doing much more than that. You can take care of them by eating probiotic supplements or foods containing it and keeping that bacterial balance. Like you would need a great pair of workout pants and tank tops to look cool at the gym, probiotics need prebiotic to be healthy and thriving. Probiotics can’t work without prebiotics okay, that is just how it is.

So, prebiotics nourishes probiotic. Or you can say prebiotics are food for probiotic bacteria. Remember prebiotics are sugars and fibers, our body cannot handle that. So, probiotics eat that making healthier and more effective. You can get both prebiotic and probiotic in the form of supplements too.

Probiotics, Prebiotics and working out?

These help in achieving fitness goals. Working out would have an impact on gut health since gut can be called home for probiotics and prebiotics it would affect the body has a direct influence on our health. The diet you are eating also directly influences gut bacteria composition.

Poor gut health can lead to autoimmune diseases or make the gut leaky. We can sum this up by saying, balanced probiotics and prebiotics give us a healthy gut which means positive workout results like weight control, strong immune system, better and fast recovery, healthy sleep, good digestion, disease prevention. Aren’t these the things that affect workout results? Exercise can mean a lot of good things for gut health and good gut health can mean a lot of positive things for the results of the exercise.

Probiotic supplement with protein results in less muscle damage, better recovery thus improved performance, according to a study. Take care of your gut and it will take care of you.

Probiotics and prebiotics intake?

Numerous foods contain probiotics and prebiotics and they are a good source with guaranteed no side effects. Yogurt, sauerkraut, kefir, kimchi, gouda, and even sourdough bread are good sources of probiotics. A sandwich can be a really great probiotic intake containing several billion good bacteria. While for prebiotics you can eat asparagus, artichokes, bananas, oatmeal and legumes.

There are many other natural sources but there aren’t any that contain both probiotics and prebiotics. But this is where you can play a trick on the gut and always get both in the form of supplements. Have a look at some good supplements and more details here. Always consult your doctor before taking any supplements. Buy from trusted and well-known brands. Get proper medical attention if anything goes sideways.