Video of Kobe, Gianna Bryant helicopter crash surfaces

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were tragically killed in a helicopter crash in Calabash (Los Angeles area) on Sunday.

Multiple reports have confirmed that the two passed away, along with three other passengers in the helicopter. There were no survivors, and we are deeply saddened.

Video of the crash scene has surfaced, and it shows the helicopter having hit land, with a trail of smoke leading from it.

Video showing the scene where the tragic Kobe Bryant helicopter crash in Calabasas has emerged. Neither his wife nor kids were on board, contrary to reports. pic.twitter.com/NDjYiWxzTC — The Sports Daily (@SportsDailyBlog) January 26, 2020

We’ll update with more photos and videos as we get them, but for now, we’re respecting the family’s privacy. Our thoughts go out to the Bryant family — his wife Vanessa, and three daughters, at this time.