Bellator 238 Fighter Salaries

Released by the California State Athletic Commission and first reported by MMA Fighting.

 

(click on fighter’s name for career earnings)

Julia Budd:   $350,000

Cris Cyborg:   $250,000

Sergio Pettis:   $60,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus)

Juan Archuleta:   $50,000

Aaron Pico:   $45,000 ($22,500 to show, $22,500 win bonus)

AJ Agazarm:   $40,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus)

Henry Corrales:   $38,000

Adam Borics:   $28,000

Darrion Caldwell:   $25,000

Raymond Daniels:   $20,000

Curtis Millender:   $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)

Adel Altamimi:   $14,000

Jay Jay Wilson:   $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Alfred Khashakyan:   $10,000

Daniel Carey:   $10,000

Emilee King:   $6,000 ($3,000 to show, $3,000 win bonus)

Anthony Taylor:  $6,000 ($3,000 to show, $3,000 win bonus)

Ava Knight:   $5,000

Joshua Jones:   $4,500 ($2,250 to show, $2,250 win bonus)

Ricardo Seixas:   $4,000 ($2,000 to show, $2,000 win bonus)

Moses Murietta:   $4,000

Tony Bartovich:   $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)

Miguel Jacob:  $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)

Jason King:   $3,000

Chris Avila:   $3,000

Dominic Clark:   $2,000

Brandon Bender:   $2,000

Mario Navarro:   $2,000

David Pacheco:   $1,500

Jarrett Connor:   $1,200

 

 

