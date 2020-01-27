Bellator 238 Fighter Salaries

:
Released by the California State Athletic Commission and first reported by MMA Fighting.
(click on fighter’s name for career earnings)
Julia Budd: $350,000
Cris Cyborg: $250,000
Sergio Pettis: $60,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus)
Juan Archuleta: $50,000
Aaron Pico: $45,000 ($22,500 to show, $22,500 win bonus)
AJ Agazarm: $40,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus)
Henry Corrales: $38,000
Adam Borics: $28,000
Darrion Caldwell: $25,000
Raymond Daniels: $20,000
Curtis Millender: $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)
Adel Altamimi: $14,000
Jay Jay Wilson: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
Alfred Khashakyan: $10,000
Daniel Carey: $10,000
Emilee King: $6,000 ($3,000 to show, $3,000 win bonus)
Anthony Taylor: $6,000 ($3,000 to show, $3,000 win bonus)
Ava Knight: $5,000
Joshua Jones: $4,500 ($2,250 to show, $2,250 win bonus)
Ricardo Seixas: $4,000 ($2,000 to show, $2,000 win bonus)
Moses Murietta: $4,000
Tony Bartovich: $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)
Miguel Jacob: $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)
Jason King: $3,000
Chris Avila: $3,000
Dominic Clark: $2,000
Brandon Bender: $2,000
Mario Navarro: $2,000
David Pacheco: $1,500
Jarrett Connor: $1,200
