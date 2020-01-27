Chiefs GM Brett Veach viewed Patrick Mahomes as 'greatest player he had ever seen' before drafting him

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the reigning MVP, and he’s been just as good this season — proving that he’s become the best signal-caller in the league right now.

This prestigious title was once held by Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers, depending on who you talked to, but nearly everyone agrees the torch has been passed to Mahomes, and he’s seized it. If then-linebacker Dee Ford had not lined up offside in last year’s AFC Championship game, Mahomes would be playing in his second consecutive Super Bowl on Sunday.

Still, he’s very much in position to win his first Super Bowl ring, having thrown for 615 yards in his two playoff games this season, with eight touchdowns, and no interceptions as well.

But Chiefs general manager Brett Veach isn’t surprised. Apparently, he viewed Mahomes as the “greatest player he had ever seen” while evaluating him before the draft, according to head coach Andy Reid.

#Chiefs HC Andy Reid reveals that GM Brett Veach believed Patrick Mahomes was "the greatest player he had ever seen" while evaluating him, leading up to the draft. It's safe to say he nailed that pick.pic.twitter.com/KHSYm9mFW4 — The Sports Daily (@SportsDailyBlog) January 28, 2020

Props to Veach for seeing what few others did, and cashing in big-time.